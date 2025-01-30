College Briefs for Jan. 30

Local student graduates from Fort Hays State University

Fort Hays State University, in Hays, Kansas, recognized approximately 1,014 graduates during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 13 and 14, including one local student.

Emma Montoya, of Valencia, earned a bachelor of science degree in biology.

Nicholas Fowlkes named to Troy University provost’s list

Nicholas Fowlkes, of Stevenson Ranch, has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University for the fall semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The provost’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

Troy University, based in Troy, Alabama, is a public, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.

Biola students named to dean’s list

Approximately 1,500 students were named to the Biola University Dean’s List in spring 2024. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list:

• Ryan Kim, of Valencia, majoring in art.

• Ashley Thompson, of Stevenson Ranch, majoring in art.

• Sarah Melvin, of Santa Clarita, majoring in business administration.

• Jaden Penberthy, of Valencia, majoring in business administration.

• Josiah Broyles, of Saugus, majoring in cinema and media arts.

• Tessa Bhola, of Canyon Country, majoring in comm sciences disorders.

• Kaela Berretta, of Santa Clarita, majoring in communication studies.

• Benjamin Bruyninckx, of Canyon Country, majoring in English.

• Katelyn Wells, of Valencia, majoring in nursing.

• Joshua Gilbert, of Castaic, majoring in philosophy.

• Nicole Amoroso, of Valencia, majoring in psychology.

• Seanna Sadie Sta Ana, of Canyon Country, majoring in public relations and strategic communication.

• Rebecca Georgeson, of Santa Clarita, majoring in public health.

• Khara Bigham, of Santa Clarita, majoring in sociology.

• Briley Phelps, of Santa Clarita, majoring in sociology.

• Emma Broyles, of Saugus, majoring in writing for film and television.

• Margaret Sachoff, of Santa Clarita, majoring in writing for film and television.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s dean’s list is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Senior Associate Provost Tamara Anderson. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

Founded in 1908, Biola University is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service, with more than 5,000 students at its Southern California campus in La Mirada.

Sand earns honors at Shenandoah University

Carter Sand, of Stevenson Ranch, is one of 1,131 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester at Shenandoah University.

Sand also is one of 539 students named to the university’s president’s list for the same semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full-time in baccalaureate degree programs and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher. Dean’s list students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher also qualify for the president’s list.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered at the top of Virginia, in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke and Loudoun counties, and online offerings. Shenandoah is a private university that blends professional career experiences with wide-ranging education, with approximately 4,400 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools.

Arnold earns honors at Utah Tech University

Corbin Arnold, of Canyon Country, was among 1,208 students earning dean’s list honors for the fall 2024 semester at Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah.

To qualify, students had to attain a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 and complete at least 15 credits.

“Congratulations to our exceptional students whose dedication and hard work have earned them a well-deserved place on the honor roll,” said Michael Lacourse, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Utah Tech, said. “Seeing our students embrace opportunities at Utah Tech and achieve excellence is truly inspiring. Their personal achievements exemplify the perseverance and resilience that define our educational community.”

Utah Tech University is an open-enrollment teaching institution that offers nearly 300 academic programs.