County officials outline road to rebuilding after fires 

As winds are winding down after a tumultuous week in Los Angeles County, there has been progress in containing the three major fires that have continued to burn.

According to a social media post put out by the Los Angeles County Fire Department as of 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, the Eaton Fire has burned 14,117 acres and is 45% contained, the Palisades Fire has burned 23,713 acres and is 19% contained and the Hurst Fire has burned 799 acres and is 97% contained.

During the joint L.A. County/L.A. City One Voice news conference at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in Downtown L.A. Wednesday morning, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone took the podium to share updates on the Eaton Fire, in Altadena and Pasadena.

“We know that over 7,000 structures are damaged or destroyed, and we have 3,392 firefighting personnel assigned to the incident … Critical fire weather will continue through this evening. The anticipated 70 mph winds have yet to materialize. However, this could change, and we are still at risk,” Marrone said.

Marrone asked for “unhoused neighbors” to not use fires for cooking or staying warm in brush areas.

“Any persons experiencing homelessness should seek housing or shelter through the county or city of Los Angeles. Finally … please be advised that the L.A. County Fire Department does not yet have a mechanism to accept donations. We have staff working on a process to accept donations over the internet … for our Fire Department. I ask that those who want to donate hold off until we have a process established,” Marrone said.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman expressed gratitude to the firefighters, as well as over 200,000 L.A. County residents who have cooperated with the evacuations, while issuing a warning to looters.

“The work of firefighters … has been nothing short of heroic … Still, there are people out there who have decided that they are going to take advantage of this tragedy, they’re going to exploit this crisis for their own personal benefit, and we have sent this warning and I’ll say it again: ‘The question is not if, but when you will be arrested, you will then be prosecuted and punished to the full extent of the law,’” Hochman said.

According to Hochman, it was announced on Monday that 10 different individuals were charged, nine for looting, and one for arson, and charges can range from a minimum sentence of six years, to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“These are very significant punishments. Justice will be swift. Justice will be significant. We have actually filed charges in two additional arson cases, not related to the major fires. [One individual] set a fire in the city of Industry … That individual is looking at seven years for a maximum prison sentence,” Hochman said. “Another individual was charged in the city of Irwindale. That individual is looking at a maximum sentence of 14 years.”

Hochman further condemned not only the looters, but also price gougers.

“With respect to this price gouging, we’ve seen people increase prices for rooms they are renting, for houses they are leasing, 100, 200, 300%. Here’s, again, my warning. If you are one of those people … not only do you need to stop it immediately, I strongly recommend that you go back and fix it. Refund the amount that you have overcharged people. We will certainly take that into consideration in deciding whether or not to charge you,” Hochman said.

Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended that residents take their health seriously near impacted areas and debris.

“The health concerns are serious. Today, large signs are going up all over Altadena that outline precautions you should take when you’re near impacted areas … As we recover, it is crucial that our residents have the information they need right here in our community,” Barger said. “I was so proud of our county family, I was so proud of the state and federal [officials] who have all stepped up, but more importantly I was so proud of the residents who showed up [on the opening day of operations at Pasadena City College].”

Barger emphasized hope in anticipating the fruition of rebuilding as efforts are undertaken, both by residents and the county, to ensure a smooth journey.

“It gave me hope that we are on the road to recovery. People weren’t saying, ‘If I rebuild,” but, ‘When I rebuild.’ We are all in, we are going to make it as easy as possible for you to rebuild, and that includes permitting, that includes approval, that includes working with all levels of government to secure low-interest loans, it is an all hands on deck,” Barger said.

L.A. County residents who have been impacted can obtain information and resources at www.recovery.lacounty.gov.