Deputies get fix for downed dispatch software 

Roughly three days after the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s 38-year-old computer-aided dispatch system crashed, a temporary fix is expected to work until it can be replaced, according to an email Monday from Nicole Nishida, LASD communications manager.

The aging CAD system has caused numerous problems over the years, well-known to patrol deputies required to write pen-and-paper records of their service calls when the system fails or goes down for maintenance.

“This temporary solution allows field deputies to resume their responsibilities, including running license plates and receiving relevant call information, through their patrol car computers,” Nishida wrote in a statement attributed to the department. “Our deputies consistently meet the challenges they face with determination and resilience, working tirelessly to deliver the highest quality public safety services to our communities.”

The CAD system feeds information shared with the department directly to a patrol unit with real-time updates. But there was a fatal flaw built into its design, according to several familiar with the situation: It wasn’t designed to run past the year 2024.

The software is part of the patrol vehicle’s moving network of equipment, which includes a modem, tracking, license-plate readers and host of other crime-fighting tools, said Deputy Robert Jensen of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

But the error caused it to fail around 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to Nishida, who said the department has known about the CAD problem for years and received approval in June 2023 for a new system.

Those are about to begin pilot testing at several sheriff’s stations, she wrote Monday.

Jensen said department officials have not notified the SCV Sheriff’s Station whether it would be a part of the test program.

Both Jensen and Nishida mentioned patrol deputies’ use of “creativity” in developing workarounds to address the challenges in the field presented by the system failure.

Jensen said deputies used it as an opportunity to work on their communications in the field, which are aided by department-issued cellphones, handheld radios and the patrol vehicle.

“Our teams worked hard and used considerable talent and creativity in developing this temporary fix to an archaic system,” according to the department’s statement. “Despite this achievement, this most recent breakdown was a harsh and dramatic warning. It demonstrated that the system must be replaced urgently with a modern, centralized CAD, which will enhance efficiency, resolve integration issues, improve compliance with various local, state, and federal mandates, and reduce liability.”

Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who lost his reelection bid to Sheriff Robert Luna in 2022, took to social media on Thursday to blame two parties specifically for the problem: his rival and the Board of Supervisors.

He shared a link to a letter he sent from the department to the supervisors in 2022 citing the CAD problems, he said, and nothing was done.

Nishida wrote that Luna was able to secure the funding by working with county CEO Fesia Davenport and county supervisors in January 2023 for a new, modernized, centralized CAD system.

“Creating a multi-year equipment replacement plan ensures fiscal responsibility and long-term sustainability,” according to Nishida’s email. “By planning for the replacement of outdated equipment in the department, we can manage costs, avoid unexpected expenses, and maintain efficient operations, all while prioritizing critical needs and preventing future budget strain.”