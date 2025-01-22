‘Detail’ seeks more evidence, dismissal of charges  

Four and a half years after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Grammy-winning producer in his Stevenson Ranch home, evidence in the case is still being prepared for trial and the charges are still being contested, according to court records.

Noel Christopher “Detail” Fisher, the 46-year-old producer of “Drunk in Love,” now stands charged with 26 counts related to claims from 11 women who have come forward saying the artist sexually assaulted them.

He has pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of rape, four counts of sodomy, four counts of oral copulation by force, three counts of assault and one count each of rape and battery, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online.

Fisher’s next hearing date set in the trial that’s been covered by national media outlets is for a Penal Code 995 hearing requested by his San Fernando Valley-based criminal defense attorney Andrew Flier.

A “995 motion” is a defense claim that all or part of a case should be dismissed due to the presentation of evidence to a judge that proves an indictment was incorrect or based on false information.

A message left with Flier was not immediately returned Tuesday. A spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office was not immediately available, nor was Trudi White-Black, the lead deputy district attorney on the case.

Representatives from the DA’s office said access to the case, which is being tried in the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, is not available to anyone without clearance from the DA’s office.

A social media post from the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit, which investigated the allegations, said the incidents occurred between 2010 and 2018, and a case was submitted to the DA’s office in January 2020. He was arrested in August of that year.

Fisher later lost a default $15 million judgment against one of his victims in 2021 after he failed to respond to her lawsuit. The ruling was later upheld by a three-judge appellate court panel.

Since then, Detail has changed attorneys and undertaken extensive trial preparation, the latter the subject of a court hearing last week in Downtown Los Angeles.

L.A. Superior Court Judge Larry P. Fidler signed off on 100 additional hours of a court-appointed private investigator at $95 an hour to “further witness interviews and computer investigation,” according to the Jan. 8 order.

It’s the second order for the case, as Dan Mulrenin originally was retained for 35 hours just over a year ago, on Jan. 12, 2024.

“I am requesting additional hours due to the size and depth of the case. Mr. Fisher has multiple criminal counts and numerous victims,” Mulrenin of Safe Overwatch Professional Monitoring wrote in a statement to the court.

He notes the fact that the complications of the case include victims who are no longer in the country.

“There are additional witnesses who still need to be located and interviewed. The preliminary hearing alone involves 13 volumes,” he added, mentioning also voluminous amounts of social media data to comb through. “There will be a significant amount of travel time and meetings with Mr. Fisher’s defense teams. One of the victims lives in France. One of the percipient witnesses resides in England.”

Fisher has remained in custody in lieu of $5 million bail since his arrest in August 2020.