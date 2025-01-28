Blog

Driver transported to hospital after collision with a pole 

An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
Share
Tweet
Email

The driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic collision Monday night in Newhall was transported to the hospital and was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. 

According to Detective Charlie Upchurch of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the driver hit a pole at around 9:30 p.m. on Market Street and Railroad Avenue. 

“Not sure if he was transported to the hospital by AMR or if he was taken by us for the DUI investigation,” Upchurch said, “but he was taken to the hospital.” 

The incident, he said, is still under investigation. 

Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS