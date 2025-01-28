Driver transported to hospital after collision with a pole 

The driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic collision Monday night in Newhall was transported to the hospital and was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

According to Detective Charlie Upchurch of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the driver hit a pole at around 9:30 p.m. on Market Street and Railroad Avenue.

“Not sure if he was transported to the hospital by AMR or if he was taken by us for the DUI investigation,” Upchurch said, “but he was taken to the hospital.”

The incident, he said, is still under investigation.