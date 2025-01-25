DUI suspect arrested following multivehicle crash  

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested one person on suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday evening, after they received reports of a multi vehicle crash in Valencia, according to officials.

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway at 7:17 p.m., said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman with the station.

The circumstances of how the collision occurred are unknown as of the publication of this story, and information was limited.

First responders with the L.A. County Fire Department arrived at the scene of the multivehicle collision and no transports were reported, said Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken into custody, Hoslet added.