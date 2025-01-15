Finally Family Homes to host open house Saturday 

News release

Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to a “Tiny Open House” event on Saturday to celebrate the completion of a tiny house project.

Built entirely by community volunteers and young adults impacted by foster care, “the house represents a unique collaboration and a significant step toward addressing housing security for young adults aging out of foster care,” the nonprofit said in a news release.

The open house is scheduled 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the build site located behind Restoration Church, 23670 Wiley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the tiny home, enjoy light refreshments, and meet the team behind this initiative.

Attendees are also invited to bring gift cards to help the first-time homeowner, Priscilla, furnish her new home with essentials such as cookware, linens and small appliances.

“This project is more than a tiny house — it’s a symbol of hope, empowerment, and opportunity for young adults navigating life after foster care,” Christina Dronen, executive director of Finally Family Homes, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to showcase the hard work and dedication of our young people and volunteers who brought this vision to life.”

The tiny house program, a first-of-its-kind initiative by Finally Family Homes, combines job skill training with the creation of stable housing.

“This tiny house is just one part of our comprehensive, trauma-informed approach,” the release said. “Through our other services including case management, life skills training, host homes, and connecting young people to supportive communities, we empower young adults to gain agency and ownership, laying the foundation to break the cycle of poverty and achieve long-term stability.”