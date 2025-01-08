Fire erupts in Sylmar: Evacuations ordered in Newhall Pass

A new wind-swept brush fire erupted in Sylmar shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, prompting immediate evacuation orders north of Interstate 210 from Roxford Street to the Interstate 5/State Route 14 split in the Newhall Pass.

As of 10:40 p.m., a full brush response was requested and evacuations were under way. The city of Los Angeles Fire Department reported a rapid rate of spread.

“Crew on scene reports 50 acres, with a rapid rate of spread. Moving towards the I-5 and 14 split. Crews going to start evacuations in Sylmar per radio traffic,” reported the nonprofit Watch Duty app.

The Angeles National Forest posted on X that the fire started on Yarnell Street, near the Olive View Medical Center, and grew quickly.

“Fire is approx. 100 acres and has jumped the freeway,” the ANF account reported on X.

The fire was dubbed the Hurst Fire.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.