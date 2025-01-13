Fire, sheriff respond to wash fire  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said they suspected a fire in the Santa Clara River wash early Monday morning in Canyon Country was set accidentally by a homeless person, adding no injuries or damage was reported.

L.A. County Fire Department firefighters were called out at 4:05 a.m. for a brush fire near the intersection of Via Princessa and Sierra Highway.

When firefighters arrived on scene, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the department’s media information line, there was a “working fire” that first responders held to an eighth of an acre.

Firefighters located the incident eight minutes after the initial call and declared forward progress was stopped at 4:33 a.m., he added.

Deputy Villalobos, who declined to give her first name, said the incident was not reported as part of a criminal investigation and the person suspected of being responsible for the fire was not arrested.