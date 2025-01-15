Firefighters respond to structure fire in Castaic 

Firefighters with the L.A. County Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a structure fire at a shopping center on The Old Road in Castaic, according to officials.

Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 31000 block of Castaic Road on Wednesday at 12:16 p.m. and arrived at 12:22 p.m., finding smoke showing from a roof, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the department.

Tieu did not have information on what kind of response was needed to combat the incident, though first responder radio dispatch traffic indicated that multiple engines were called before eventually being canceled as the initial response was able to handle things.

No injuries were reported, Tieu said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.