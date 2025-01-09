Forest Service quickly handles Divide Fire 

U.S. Forest Service firefighters successfully handled a brush fire initially reported as a half-acre that broke out near Little Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to a post on X by the agency sent at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Celeste Morales, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service, said firefighters “successfully applied a hose lay around the fire,” meaning firefighters circled the fire with fire hose to spray water on it, leading officials to declare it under control at roughly a half-acre.

There were structures in the area, she added, but the successful response meant that none of them are expected to be harmed.

The Divide Fire began burning in light winds with medium fuel, according to the federal agency, which also has been part of the response to thousands of acres that have burned in Los Angeles County since this week’s windstorm began.

Winds that have reached 100 mph have been responsible for a number of major incidents starting Tuesday, which were still being responded to late into the night Wednesday.

However, the effective initial response to the blaze near Sand Canyon no doubt provided relief to officials who battled the deadly Sand Fire, which started in a similar area back in 2016 and left two dead before it burned 41,000 acres.

The cause of the incident was not immediately available Wednesday evening.