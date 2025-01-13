Frozen taquitos recalled over possible metal contamination 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

California-based Bestway Sandwiches Inc. is recalling thousands of pounds of chicken products sold through ALDI grocery outlets in the United States due to concerns that the items could contain metal pieces.

The recall applies to roughly 24,870 pounds of frozen “Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos” manufactured on July 3 and Sept. 25, 2024, according to a Jan. 11 recall notice issued by the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Bestway notified FSIS that “it received a consumer complaint reporting that a piece of metal was found in the frozen chicken and cheese taquito product. Another consumer reported to FSIS to have a dental injury from the product.”

The company clarified there weren’t any other injuries or illnesses linked to consuming the recalled item.

The USDA has classified the recall as Class 1, a high-risk level, because of the agency’s determination that there was a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Bestway’s recalled products are packaged in 20-ounce cartons, bearing the establishment number “EST. P-40327,” with “Best By” dates, July 3, 2025, and Sept. 25, 2025.

Ingesting metal fragments could lead to injuries like “dental damage, laceration of the mouth or throat, or laceration or perforation of the intestine,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FSIS asked people who have already bought the recalled items not to consume them and to either discard or return them.

The agency advised individuals who have already consumed the products and are concerned about a potential injury or illness to get in touch with a physician.

Consumers with further questions can contact Bestway at 818-361-1800.

MadeGood granola bars, manufactured by Canada-based company Riverside Natural Foods Inc., were also recently recalled due to a “potential presence of a piece of metal” in the product.

The recall, issued last month, applied to several variants of granola bars such as chocolate chip, mixed berry, chocolate banana and strawberry. The items were produced between January and November last year, with some expiration dates extending into 2026. They were distributed across the United States, Canada, and other international markets.

“The piece of metal is a small, flat brush bristle, and highly unlikely to be present in our products,” Riverside said in a statement. “We received seven complaints out of the hundreds of millions of bars sold, and no injuries have been reported. We are recalling these products as a precautionary measure because we believe transparency and the safety of our consumers are paramount.”

Riverside said they conducted an “extensive investigation” and identified the source of the problem.

Possible Contamination During Production

According to James E. Rogers, director of food safety and testing at advocacy group Consumer Reports, the risk of metal contamination can arise from faults in the machinery used during the production process.

“Processing machinery has many moving parts, and the food is moved from many places within the plant during manufacturing, so in general there are opportunities for foreign materials, such as metal or rubber, to get into a food,” he said.

The FDA said that parts of food manufacturing equipment like injection needles, moving wire mesh belts, and portion control equipment could break loose, and become mixed in with the foods.

Once fragments enter the food items, they are removed by passing the products through a magnet, flotation tank, or screen.

These measures “are more likely to be effective in liquids, powders, and similar products in which the metal fragment will not become imbedded,” according to the FDA.