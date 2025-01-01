FYI holds annual holiday party for foster youth 

News release

Fostering Youth Independence held its annual holiday celebration for all the organization’s local foster youth and Allies. The morning featured breakfast, a team snowman decorating contest, and the distribution of donated Christmas stockings and gifts to all the youth.

Nearly all of the 85 youth FYI serves attended to enjoy the festivities and connect with one another, just one of the ways throughout the year that FYI creates a “community of care” for these youth, the organization said in a news release.

The event was held at Christ Lutheran Church and involved numerous volunteers from the community.

“We’re so grateful for all the support and love these youth receive from the community,” Carolyn Olsen, co-founder and executive director of FYI, said in the release. “Especially at this time of year which is so family-focused, to be able to do this for our youth who do not have a permanent family is so important.”

FYI is a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth who have aged out of the L.A. County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents.

Fostering Youth Independence recently held its annual holiday celebration for all the organization’s local foster youth and Allies. Courtesy photo.