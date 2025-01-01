Gallup poll: Majority of Americans predict positive changes in 2025   

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

A majority of Americans expect positive change in 2025 in a number of key areas — including employment prospects, inflation at reasonable levels, and the United States becoming more powerful — although optimism was tempered by expectations for overall economic difficulty, much international discord, and domestic political conflict.

The findings come from a Gallup poll released on Monday that found that Americans’ predictions for 2025 are generally far more optimistic than their expectations were for 2023, the last time a similar survey was conducted.

The 2025 poll reflects a nuanced mixture of hope and concern regarding views about the nation’s trajectory across key sectors such as the economy, global influence and domestic stability.

Clear partisan divides emerged in the findings, with broad majorities of Republicans foreseeing positive outcomes for the United States on all measures except political cooperation.

Notably, the percentage point shifts in each party’s predictions compared to 2023 revealed a striking trend: the relatively slight growth in Democratic pessimism about a year in which President-elect Donald Trump assumes office was outweighed by an explosion in Republican optimism, accompanied by a significant rise in optimism among independents. Together, these shifts led to a broader uplift in public confidence as 2025 approaches, according to Gallup.

Among the most optimistic predictions, 54% of Americans believe employment opportunities will increase in 2025, reflecting faith in job growth and a strengthening labor market. Similarly, 52% anticipate inflation will rise at a “reasonable” rate, signaling hope that prices will further stabilize after several years of volatility. The stock market is expected to be a particularly bright spot in the coming year, with 66% expecting 2025 to be bullish for equities.

The poll also found that 52% of respondents believe the United States will become more powerful in 2025, despite ongoing geopolitical challenges. This could reflect confidence in the nation’s continued investment in defense, ongoing efforts to enhance U.S. military deterrence, and expectations that Trump’s campaign pledge of “peace through strength” will bolster American might.

Despite these bright spots, Americans broadly expect significant challenges in 2025. Nearly 56% of respondents predict overall economic difficulty, possibly reflecting lingering concerns about cost-of-living pressures, the ongoing recession in America’s manufacturing sector, and uncertainty in policymakers’ ability to navigate a volatile global economy at a time of geopolitical turbulence.

Concerns about international discord were prevalent in the Gallup poll. While 52% of Americans expect U.S. power to grow in the coming year, 61% foresee strategic rival China getting stronger in 2025. At the same time, 67% anticipate a “troubled year with much international discord” ahead, which could reflect growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, ongoing upheaval in the Middle East, and continued fighting between Russia and Ukraine with no immediate end in sight.

Republicans were particularly optimistic on economic prospects, with 80% or more expecting the stock market to rise, prices to grow at a reasonable pace, employment opportunities to improve, and taxes to fall. At the same time, 78% of Republicans expect general economic prosperity and 68% foresee that the federal budget deficit will decrease.

On the economy, a majority of independents were optimistic about the stock market (65%) and employment prospects (52%), with other categories in the 40-plus% range except the deficit, where just 32% expressed a positive prediction. Democrat economic optimism ranged from a high of 46% regarding the stock market to a low of 14% with respect to expectations for the budget deficit to fall.

Republican optimism was also high in terms of international affairs as well as domestic political and societal affairs. The vast majority of Republicans (90%) expect America to increase its power in the world in 2025, while 63% predict a peaceful year, “more or less free of international disputes.”

Most (81%) expect falling crime rates and 76% expect fewer labor union strikes. Just 45% of Republicans are optimistic about political cooperation, however, with 18% of independents and just 8% of Democrats expecting positive outcomes in this regard.

Independent optimism in terms of domestic and international affairs ranged from 28% expecting a mostly peaceful 2025 on the low side, to 48% predicting growth in U.S. power on the high side.

Barely 8% of Democrats predict a strife-free 2025 while 31% expect fewer labor strikes, the highest reading among this group of respondents with regard to the remaining categories surveyed by Gallup.