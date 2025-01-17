Hart District to host art exhibition  

The William S. Hart Union High School District, in collaboration with Junior Artrepreneurs, is hosting a student art exhibition titled “Heroes of Color” at The Centre on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Artists from Canyon High School, Valencia High School, Golden Valley High School, Sierra Vista Junior High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High School will have their works displayed for attendees to view.

Attendees will be able to experience an augmented reality exhibit, music, snacks and awards, while having the opportunity to purchase art pieces, place custom orders, and support Santa Clarita youth artists in the district.