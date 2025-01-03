LASD report: Armed suspect in officer-involved shooting had history of mental illness 

A nearby school resource deputy responded to a call of “shots fired” in Castaic and fired a single shot that ended a brief standoff with an armed domestic violence suspect who had a history of mental illness, according to sworn statements in court records obtained by The Signal.

The Sheriff’s Department released body-cam footage Nov. 8 showing the response from Deputy Tarek Salah, who was back working patrol as of Thursday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

In December, detectives from the Homicide Bureau — which investigates all officer-involved shootings — offered new details on the dangers facing Salah during his Oct. 11 confrontation with 43-year-old Raul Martinez.

Martinez, who survived the shooting, is facing six felony charges that allege he kidnapped his estranged wife and 6-year-old son, who were in the car during the confrontation, according to court records.

“The 911 caller indicated a male was seen attempting to pull a female from a parked white SUV and threatening to use a .38 (firearm) if she didn’t comply,” according to the report from witness statements. “The female was also heard screaming. While the 911 caller was speaking with the sheriff’s dispatcher, a shot was heard in the background.”

Salah was the first to respond to the shots-fired call, which went out at 12:05 p.m. in the 28000 block of Parker Road, near Sloan Canyon, about 2 miles east of the Castaic High campus where he’s assigned.

Salah immediately saw the couple in a “close, heated argument,” according to the report, and the detectives’ report indicates the shooting happened almost immediately.

“As Deputy Salah made contact with the suspect from behind the driver’s side door of his patrol vehicle, the suspect immediately pointed a gun at him and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” according to the Homicide Bureau’s account of the incident. “In defense of his life, Deputy Salah fired one round from his duty weapon, striking the suspect on the right side of his head,” which incapacitated Martinez immediately.

The investigators also reported that a .22-caliber revolver protruding from near the center console was seized as evidence. Two 9mm shell casings also were recovered, according to officials.

After Salah handcuffed Martinez, Fire Department personnel at the scene were cleared to provide him with medical treatment by 12:16 p.m., according to the statement in court records from the fire captain in charge of the response engine.

Salah did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via email Thursday.

Deputies who collected evidence at the scene reported finding a bullet next to the officer and another near the victim.

Martinez and his wife separated earlier this year after three years of marriage, according to court records.

In the hours prior to the shooting, she reported that he had become increasingly paranoid, according to the report from investigators, who were seeking permission to collect more evidence from the suspect’s SUV, which had been impounded after the incident.

The victim indicated the suspect pulled her out of the vehicle against her will and threatened to hurt her, fearing she would report him to law enforcement officials, according to the detectives’ summary of the witness’ statements.

“The victim stated the suspect was in possession of a semiautomatic pistol and fired it into the air during their argument while their son sat in the backseat of the vehicle,” according to the detective’s affidavit. “The suspect also fired another round into the trunk area with the child still in the vehicle, prior to the deputy arriving.”

Martinez pleaded not guilty at his initial arraignment to a half-dozen charges, including: assault person with a semiautomatic firearm; false imprisonment by violence; willful cruelty to child possible injury/death; felon in possession of a firearm; and two counts of willful discharge of firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

He also was charged with several allegations that he used a handgun in the crime and he has one or more violent felonies.

Martinez is due back in court on Monday in San Fernando for his next hearing. He remains in custody as of this story’s publication.