Lidia Fire threatens structures near Soledad in Acton 

The L.A. County Fire Department ordered a full brush-fire response for an incident Wednesday afternoon that was reported to be threatening structures in Acton.

The “Lidia Fire” is being reported at approximately 50 acres near the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton, according to Luis Garcia of the Fire Department’s media information line. Information on the cause was not immediately available.

Soledad Canyon Road was closed in both directions at Crown Valley Road due to the response from the Fire Department. There was 0% containment as of 2:11 p.m.

Garcia said he did not have a size update on the incident, but radio dispatch traffic indicated numerous aerial resources were being mobilized from various regional incidents as of 1:30 p.m., indicating the incident might have grown in size since.

Metrolink officials confirmed as of 1:45 p.m. that its tracks between Vincent Grade Station in Acton and Vista Canyon Station in Canyon Country are closed for the duration of the response to the fire.

A Metrolink official referred those looking for real-time updates on service to its X account, @metrolinkAV.

This is a breaking news report, and more information will be published as it becomes available.