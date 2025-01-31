Local company donates 70,000 pounds of pet food for fire relief 

News release

Valencia-based Pets Global Inc., a pet food manufacturer, is coordinating with animal welfare organizations to distribute over 35 tons of its pet food to communities affected by January’s fires.

The family-owned company has distributed more than 11,000 pounds of wet and dry dog and cat food to Pasadena Humane, Lange Foundation, Milo’s Sanctuary and Animal Wellness Centers, and delivered an additional 11,500 pounds to Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies to support the Dream Center and other local fire relief efforts.

An additional 52,000 pounds of donated pet food, water, and other essential supplies is being coordinated with local retailers and organizations throughout the Greater Los Angeles area in an ongoing effort to support as many pets and people as possible during this critical time, according to a news release from the company.

“In times of crisis, our communities come together,” Daniel Hereford, president and CEO of Pets Global, said in the release. “We are honored to support our valued partners in providing relief to those affected by these devastating fires, and hope that these donations will help keep families together and ensure the well-being of their beloved pets.”