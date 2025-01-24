Blog

Man arrested on suspicion of stealing vehicle 

California Highway Patrol
Someone sleeping in a stopped blue Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Tuesday afternoon on the right shoulder of the southbound State Route 14 in Santa Clarita was arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle, California Highway Patrol officials said. 

According to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall Area Office, CHP dispatch received a call of a stolen vehicle at about 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday. 

“The victim advised he located his vehicle stopped on the right shoulder of SR-14 S/B (southbound), south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, with someone sleeping within the driver’s seat,” Burgos-Lopez wrote in an email Friday morning. “Officers arrived on (the) scene and detained the party in the vehicle as they investigated the incident.” 

Officers ultimately arrested a 29-year-old man, who was on probation for burglary, Burgos-Lopez said, on suspicion of unlawfully taking or driving of a vehicle. 

The incident, Burgos-Lopez added, is still under investigation by the CHP Newhall Area. 

