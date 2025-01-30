Mayor requests plans for first-responder statue  

Inspired by the recent emergency response and something he saw on a family trip, Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda tossed out an idea that was quickly embraced by his peers on the dais during Tuesday’s City Council meeting: a statue dedicated to the sacrifices of first responders.

His inspiration, he said in a Wednesday phone interview, was drawn from the recent circumstances regarding the fires throughout L.A. County and a moment of reflection he had after seeing a similar idea outside Nevada’s capitol, the Nevada Firefighter Memorial in Carson City.

“I remember my wife and I looking at each other and saying, ‘Boy, that’s beautiful. That’s something we should someday have in Santa Clarita,’” he said. “Well … as the fires came up, and as I got involved talking to so many people regarding the fires, regarding, you know, safety precautions and all the hard work that first responders put in, it dawned on me, ‘Oh, my God, now’s the time to bring up putting up a sculpture.’”

Miranda indicated Wednesday he could see the city spending up to a few hundred thousand dollars on such an idea, and he was looking forward to seeing what city officials come up with.

“City staff will take the council direction and research other examples of statues or public art pieces that honor and recognize our first responders,” according to a text Wednesday from Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita, explaining the city’s next steps. “We will pull together options, examples of what the piece could look like, estimated costs and any other applicable information for an item to come before the City Council. They will then have the opportunity to review the information, have a public discussion and provide further direction.”

Councilwoman Laurene Weste immediately spoke up in support of the idea during Tuesday’s meeting.

As there was no agenda item to discuss a potential sculpture, statue or other art installation, further talk seemed set to be agendized at a future date. Miranda said he didn’t have to wait too long and hoped to see something back from city staff “in the next couple of (council) meetings.”

Miranda said such a memorial for all first responders would be a worthy investment, barring any potential concern that city staff might find with his request.

“We’ll find a way to fund it. I don’t think funding is a real issue,” Miranda said. “Since we’re due to fund some more art pieces anyway, how about making this one of them?”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez, who attended the meeting but was not a party to the impromptu discussion, said the idea is one he would welcome.

The city and its neighboring unincorporated areas are places that have always prioritized public safety, he said, adding the overwhelming majority of station staff live in the area, and there also are many who live in the community and work for other first-responder agencies.

“So, Santa Clarita has always had that tradition,” he said, “and, yeah, I mean, that would be a wonderful thing, you know, to really cement that into the culture and the tradition of Santa Clarita, with some monument or statue. I love the idea and would certainly support it.”