Multiple schools announce Thursday closures due to fire 

Compiled from staff reports and news releases

As the Hughes Fire continued to burn Wednesday afternoon and evening, local school districts announced multiple closures for Thursday.

All schools in the Castaic Union School District are set to be closed Thursday, as well as several schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District and both College of the Canyons campuses.

The Hart district sent a notification to parents and others in the district community Wednesday evening announcing that school would be canceled at four impacted campuses on Thursday.

“We know that many of you are impacted by the fire in Castaic and we hope you are able to safely return to your homes soon. Thank you to the first responders who are fighting to keep our homes and community safe,” the message said. “Some of our schools are currently under evacuation orders or evacuation warnings.”

The message said school will be cancelled Thursday, at the following sites: Castaic High School, Valencia High School, Rio Norte Junior High School and Academy of the Canyons, which is on the campus of College of the Canyons, where an evacuation center was being established Wednesday evening.

All other schools are expected to be open on Thursday, the announcement said. “We will continue to work with fire officials to monitor the situation. We will also be monitoring air quality and adjusting activities as necessary,” the announcement added. “We wish you a safe and peaceful night and we will update you again tomorrow.”

Hart district Superintendent Michael Vierra said extracurricular activities on Thursday at the district’s other schools will be decided on a case-by-case basis depending on air quality. More information should be available Thursday morning, he said.

The Castaic district similarly sent a message to its school communities:

“We would like to start by thanking all of our staff, especially our transportation department, and first responders for their support and swift action during the rapidly evolving situation related to the Hughes Fire,” the message read. “Due to continuing concerns regarding the status of the Hughes Fire, poor air quality, and the need to assess the safety of our facilities, all Castaic Union School District schools will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 23. Our Educational Services Department will be sharing optional learning opportunities for your students during this school closure.”

Both the COC Valencia campus and the Canyon Country campus were closed Wednesday due to the fire and will remain closed through Thursday, according to officials. All on-ground classes were canceled, but online classes were set to go on as scheduled, the college posted Wednesday afternoon on X.

Santa Clarita Valley International, a charter school in Castaic, is also set to be closed on Thursday.

“Due to the ongoing Hughes Fire, SCVi is closed Thursday, Jan. 23,” reads a message on the SCVi website. “Affected learner-led conferences will be rescheduled by facilitators, and all after-school activities are canceled. We will continue to monitor conditions closely and provide updates regarding school reopening as soon as possible.”