Newhall School District approves 2% salary increase for teachers and staff 

The Newhall School District governing board has unanimously approved a 2% salary increase for teachers and staff for the 2024-25 school year as part of a new contract.

Amanda Montemayor, assistant superintendent of human resources, introduced the items to the board members on Tuesday and said the district appreciated the collaboration they had with both unions over the past several months over the tentative agreement.

Before the board approved the agreements, board member Suzan Solomon spoke about how she was proud the district could recognize the teachers and staff through this agreement.

“I’m very proud that we could recognize our teachers and staff with financial recognition for all the hard work and commitment,” said Solomon. “We’re in a place where we can do that, the district makes every attempt when the dollars are there to do that and I know over time it doesn’t always feel that, but it is in the heart of the district to do that.”

She thanked the union representatives at the board meeting for working through the agreements with the district.

Melanie Musella, president of the Newhall Teachers Association, said in a phone interview that the union was in support of the new contract.

“We are looking forward to continuing our work with the district and we are appreciative of the 2% that was given to us,” said Musella.

At the meeting Musella addressed the board and said the union was thankful the board recognized the growing costs of living.

She said without regular cost-of-living raises, teachers and staff are left struggling to keep up with rising inflation costs.

“This new contract will help our members cope with this,” said Musella.

Superintendent Leticia Hernandez said in an emailed statement with the increase of 2% for all the district’s employees the Newhall School District hopes to retain its current employees and attract new employees. “When the district increases staff’s pay, they are more likely to stay in the district, which in turn supports our students’ success and we value our employees.”

Montemayor noted that there was a correction made to the financial impact of the contract with the non-represented employees before the board voted for its approval. It was previously listed that the financial impact would be $484,000 but has been corrected to approximately $229,436.

The Newhall Teachers Association contract increase will still cost an additional $719,000 from the general fund and the Newhall Employee Support Professionals increase will cost the district $254,000. The increase will be effective as of July 1, 2024, for all employees on paid status as of that date and the new total added cost for the district will be approximately $1,202,436.

Board member Donna Robert made a motion to approve the NESP contract and the motion was seconded by board member Isaiah Talley. It passed 5-0.

Solomon’s motion to approve the NTA contract was seconded by board member Rachelle Haddoak. It passed with a 5-0 vote.

Talley made a motion to approve the non-represented employees’ contract and the motion was seconded by Solomon. It also passed with a 5-0 vote.