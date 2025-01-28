Nvidia loses nearly $600 billion in DeepSeek crash 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

Tech giant Nvidia saw stock prices crash on Monday following investor concerns that low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence models could negatively affect sales of the company’s chips.

Nvidia shares fell from Friday’s closing price of $142.62 to $118.51 by the end of Monday, a decline of nearly 17%. The collapse in share value wiped out $593.7 billion in the company’s market capitalization. The tech-focused NASDAQ index declined by more than 3% on Monday. Nvidia’s market crash followed investor concerns about the impact of the open-source AI model DeepSeek developed by a Chinese startup.

The $593 billion market cap wipeout for Nvidia stock on Monday was a record one-day loss for any company on Wall Street. It was more than double the previous loss by Nvidia in September 2024.

Researchers from Hangzhou-based DeepSeek wrote in a paper last month that the DeepSeek-V3 model, launched on Jan. 10, used Nvidia’s lower-capability H800 chips for training at a cost of less than $6 million.

DeepSeek-R1, released last week, is 20 to 50 times cheaper to use than OpenAI’s o1 model, depending on the task.

Investors are worried that the emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI model could threaten the dominance of AI leaders such as Nvidia.

The hype around AI has powered a huge inflow of capital into equities in the past 18 months, inflating valuations and lifting stock markets to new highs.

“If it’s true that DeepSeek is the proverbial ‘better mousetrap,’ that could disrupt the entire AI narrative that has helped drive the markets over the last two years,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

“It could mean less demand for chips, less need for a massive buildout of power production to fuel the models, and less need for largescale datacenters. However, it could also mean that AI becomes more accessible and help kickstart the development of a wide array of useful applications.”

Daniel Ives, managing director and global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities, dismissed the market reaction to DeepSeek.

“No US Global 2000 is going to use a Chinese start-up DeepSeek to launch their AI infrastructure and use cases. At the end of the day there is only one chip company in the world launching autonomous, robotics, and broader AI use cases and that is Nvidia,” Ives said in a Monday post on social media platform X.

He described Nvidia’s current stock price situation as a golden buying opportunity.

In a follow-up post, Ives said: “The bears dominate the weekend narrative and try to scare investors this is a black swan moment. It’s actually the opposite. If inference training accelerates it speeds up AI Revolution … bullish for hyperscalers, Nvidia and use cases.”

On Apple’s App Store, DeepSeek is currently the top free app, beating ChatGPT, which is now in second place.

Another semiconductor company, AMD, saw a sharp decline in share price. AMD’s stock fell from $122.84 on Friday to $115.04 by Monday’s end, a decline of more than 6%.

Nvidia is currently the third-largest U.S. company in terms of market capitalization.

Communist Bias, Privacy Concerns

Following the drop in Nvidia’s share price, President Donald Trump said DeepSeek should act as a “wake-up call” for American companies.

“The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win because we have the greatest scientists in the world,” he said while calling DeepSeek a “positive development.”

“Instead of spending billions and billions, you’ll spend less and you’ll come up with hopefully the same solution. Under the Trump administration, we’re going to unleash our tech companies and we’re going to dominate the future like never before.”

DeepSeek’s use also raises privacy concerns for the United States as it is a Chinese company handling the data of U.S. citizens.

In its privacy policy, DeepSeek states that the company stores the information it collects “in secure servers located in the People’s Republic of China.” DeepSeek’s privacy policy states that the company collects private information, including profile details, user inputs, and proof of identity or age.

“We collect information that you provide when you set up an account, such as your date of birth (where applicable), username, email address and/or telephone number, and password,” the privacy policy states. “When you use our services, we may collect your text or audio input, prompt, uploaded files, feedback, chat history, or other content that you provide to our model and services.”

OpenAI also collects user info, such as log and usage data and device and location information, and uses cookies and similar tech, according to its privacy policy. The company retains and shares data with third parties such as the government, OpenAI’s vendors, and affiliates.

On Monday, DeepSeek said it would temporarily limit user registrations due to “large-scale malicious attacks” targeting its services. The company reported a “major outage” affecting its application programming interface and user logins on Monday.

Registered users could still log in to the new AI platform as usual, according to its status webpage.

Lily Zhou, Aldgra Fredly, and Reuters contributed to the report.