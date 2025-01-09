Overnight water main break disrupts service  

Personnel with the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency worked to fix an overnight water main break on Drayton Street in Newhall that impacted residents as far as Karie Lane in Placerita Canyon on Thursday morning.

The main break was reported to SCV Water Communications Manager Kevin Strauss at 7 a.m., he said in a brief phone interview with The Signal. When exactly the overnight operations staff came across the water break remained unclear.

The number of customers affected was not known, said Strauss, but those affected were residents of Circle J Ranch Road, Rolling Ridge Drive, Barnhill Road, Parvin Drive and Karie Lane.

“We originally did not have an estimated time for service restoration, and we wanted to let customers know immediately,” he said. Operations were restored at 10:30 a.m. and expected to run smoothly after the repairs were completed.

“Our team was able to go out, isolate the incident and make the repairs rather quickly and have service back on in about three and a half hours,” Strauss said.

“What we suspect is that it’s a change in pressure in the system,” he said as what possibly caused the water main break. “It could have just gone through that section of the pipe. It might have been a combination of pressure change and the age of the pipeline in the system in that area.”

If residents continue to have issues with their water service, Strauss advised they contact SCV Water through the agency’s customer care line at 661-294-0828.