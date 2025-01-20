Patient transported after collision involving pedestrian  

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that resulted in at least one patient being transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Sunday evening, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernard Peters.

Peters said the Fire Department was dispatched at 5:45 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:49 p.m.

He added that at least one patient was transported to the hospital 10 minutes after they arrived.

Peters said he had not been made aware of the extent of injuries the patient sustained.

Watch Sgt. J. Elizondo said that Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were at the scene still investigating at the time of this story’s publication and he could only provide preliminary information.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.