Person suffers major injuries following solo crash  

One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a solo vehicle crash occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 5 north of State Route 118 on Thursday night, according to officials.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to a traffic collision on the southbound side of I-5 just north of SR-118 at 7:47 p.m., CHP Newhall Area Office Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos- Lopez wrote in an email to The Signal.

As units arrived at the scene of the incident, they determined it was a single-vehicle crash that involved “a trapped party with major injuries,” he said in the email. The driver was then transported to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, a hospital just a few miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley, located in Mission Hills.

A SigAlert for the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes was issued at 8:21 p.m., added Burgos-Lopez, so officers could conduct their investigation and debris and fluids could be cleaned up.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash at the time of this story’s publication and the cause remains under investigation, Burgos-Lopez said in the email.