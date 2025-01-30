Plane carrying 64 collides with military helicopter near Reagan National Airport 

By Melanie Sun

Contributing Writer

Search and rescue teams are searching for survivors after a regional passenger plane with 60 passengers collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, near the Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.

“There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time,” the D.C. Police Department said in a post on X.

The department said in a separate statement that “a multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway in the Potomac River after aircraft crash.”

According to the FAA, at around 9 p.m. local time, American regional airline PSA Airlines’ American Eagle flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, collided with “a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport.”

All flights at the airport were temporarily halted for the search and rescue efforts in the river.

Authorities said it was still unclear, as of the publication of this story, what caused the plane to crash or how many people were on board. Fireboats were on the scene.

“All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA,” Reagan Airport said in a notice around 9:15 p.m. “Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash, and that, “A military helicopter collided with a regional jet at DCA airport.”

“The thoughts and the prayers of the entire Trump administration are with all those that are involved,” she said.

Trump said in a statement late Wednesday he has been “fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport.”

“May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders,” Trump said. “I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

Vice President JD Vance posted to X: “Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We’re monitoring the situation, but for now let’s hope for the best.”

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said in a post on X, “Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA. I am in contact with authorities. Please join me in praying for all involved.”