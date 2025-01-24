Rain barrel program returns Feb. 22 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program in February.

Residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household for $40 each plus tax, at city.sc/RainBarrel, for pickup on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Supplies are limited. Only city residents are eligible for the program and each resident is only allowed two rain barrels for the lifetime of the program.

Rain barrels are an effective way to capture rain water to be stored and used in multiple ways, including home gardening projects and other household tasks, the city said in a news release.

Each rain barrel is made out of food-grade plastic with a solid brass spigot that can be used to attach a garden hose to divert water for landscape irrigation. The barrel is also topped with a 4-inch mesh screen that prevents bugs from contaminating the water and has a 50-gallon capacity.

Residents and non-residents can also attend an informational class beginning at 9 a.m. the same day at The Centre, which will offer information regarding the benefits of rainwater harvesting, best practices for installing a rain barrel and helpful water conservation tips. A rain barrel purchase is not required to attend the class.

For more information about the Rain Barrel Purchase Program, residents can email Rain Barrels Intl. at [email protected] or contact the city’s Environmental Services team by emailing [email protected] or by calling 661-286-4098. To learn more about the city’s environmental efforts, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com.