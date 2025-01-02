Rancho Camulos to re-create Helen Hunt Jackson visit 

News release

Visitors to Rancho Camulos have the opportunity on Saturday, Jan. 11, to experience a re-creation of Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882, visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, “Ramona.”

Reenactors will portray this event that forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos. The Jan. 11 event begins at 1 p.m. and docent-led tours will follow the reenactment until 4 p.m.

The suggested donation for the reenactment is $10 and reservations can be made (suggested but not required) at 805-521-1501.

Rancho Camulos is the only National Historic Landmark in Ventura County. It is on Highway 126, 10 miles west of Interstate 5. More information about the museum can be found at ranchocamulos.org.