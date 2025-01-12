Red Flag warning issued, death toll rises amid wildfires 

A red flag warning is now in effect for Los Angeles County, L.A. city and county officials said during a press conference on Sunday morning, as they shared updates regarding the California wildfires that have ravaged numerous communities throughout the region.

The death toll for both the Eaton and Palisades fires, which have destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands, has risen to 16, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner. The death toll is expected to rise, said L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna.

He also stated that 16 people have been declared missing within the Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction due to the active wildfires and urged the public to report other possible missing people to law enforcement.

The Eaton fire has burned a total of 14,117 acres and is now at a 27% containment with over 7,000 structures impacted or destroyed, said L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone during the live news conference.

He also stated that with the Santa Ana winds, elevated critical fire weather conditions will continue through Wednesday, and thanked residents in wildfire-prone areas for their patience with safety power shutoffs and the importance of “preventing the next wildfire natural disaster,” he added.

L.A. City Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley provided updates on the Palisades fire, which has now burned a total of 23,707 acres and has an 11% containment, she said, and firefighters were able to gain control of the active blaze due to favorable winds.

She said that although it is frustrating, evacuation orders remain in place, due to safety reasons such as unstable structures, broken gas lines and no water and power.

“First responders are working as quickly as possible to ensure it is safe for you to return into your communities.”

Crowley also provided updates on the Hurst Fire, which was burning just south of the Newhall pass in Sylmar. The blaze burned a total of 799 acres and is currently 89% contained as of Sunday morning.

Due to expected dry winds and low humidity, a Red Flag Warning was in effect until Wednesday evening, she added, with the strongest wind events expected for Tuesday.

During the multiagency conference, Luna said that 105,000 people were under evacuation orders and 87,000 people remained under evacuation warnings.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the United States National Guard, were also increased for safety and protection as more arrests were made due to looting and burglary, Luna said.

Approximately 29 arrests have been made in relation to curfew violations, looting, burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, and narcotics. One person was arrested for impersonating a firefighter and got caught burglarizing a home, he said.

“Those are issues our frontline deputies and officers are dealing with,” Luna said during the news conference. “If you are thinking about scamming, using this incident to take advantage of residents who have already been victimized,” they will be prosecuted.

President-elect Donald Trump was invited by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to the county so he could witness the devastation firsthand and meet with impacted residents and “to see how the federal government can help our communities heal and rebuild.”

Barger also mentioned Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order related to rebuilding efforts including the suspension of permitting and review requirements to allow victims of the recent fires to restore their homes and businesses faster.

L.A. City Mayor Karen Bass thanked first responders for their hard work protecting homes and saving lives and asked the public to continue their unity as the county begins to take the next step to rebuild.

Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath reiterated the public to avoid outdoor activity in areas near the fires due to poor air quality and to wear masks, close windows, and avoid using the beaches near Malibu due to water contamination.

All city and county officials thanked first responders for their continued efforts to protecting the communities impacted by the wildfires.