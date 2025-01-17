Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita hosting fire relief donation drive 

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a day of service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.

The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 19425 Stillmore St., Canyon Country, on the campus of Sierra Vista Junior High School. This event will take place the weekend prior to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring his lifetime of service.

“With so many neighbors, family, and loved ones facing unimaginable hardship in the wake of the devastating wildfires, this day of service is about coming together to heal, rebuild, and strengthen our community,” Schiavo said in a news release. “This event is an opportunity to support those in need and honor Dr. King’s vision of service, compassion, and collective action.”

“As we come together to help our neighbors recover from the devastating wildfires, this day of service reflects the core values of unity, compassion, and resilience that Dr. King championed,” Rlynn Smith-Thomas, from the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, said in the release. “We are proud to collaborate with Assemblywoman Schiavo and our community partners to offer relief and hope to those in need during this critical time.”

The event will feature several service projects, including:

● Community Donations: Collecting clothing, food, and essential supplies for local food pantries and families displaced by the wildfires.

● Firefighter Thank Yous: Writing heartfelt messages to firefighters who courageously protected local neighborhoods.

● Support for the Homeless: Making lunches for Bridge to Home shelter to assist individuals experiencing homelessness.

● Youth Wellness Projects: Creating art and words of encouragement for students at school mental health wellness centers.

● Youth Center Improvement: Assisting with upgrades at the Boys & Girls Club to create a safe and welcoming space for children.

Community members are invited to participate in these service projects or contribute by dropping off donations at the event. Donations will also be accepted during the following week at Schiavo’s office at 27441 Tourney Road, Suite 240, Santa Clarita, during the office hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To RSVP, go to a40.asmdc.org/event/20250118-mlk-day-service.