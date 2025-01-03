Schiavo reappointed as chair of Military and Veterans Affairs Committee 

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, was reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas as chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for the upcoming legislative session.

“The committee plays a vital role in addressing the needs of California’s veterans, service members, and their families by advocating for policies that support those who have served the nation,” said a release from Schiavo’s office.

“Those who have served and sacrificed to keep our country safe deserve an elected leader who is committed to fighting every day to make their lives better. That’s why this reappointment is such an honor, a responsibility I take very seriously,” Schiavo said in the release. “Rest assured, as someone raised in a military family, the needs and priorities of our military service members, veterans, and their families are clear and personal. Expanding access to housing that’s affordable, facilitating connections to good-paying local jobs, as well as a reaffirming a commitment to improving and expanding services will remain top priorities.”

“Assemblywoman Schiavo has tirelessly advocated for veterans and military families throughout her career,” Rivas said in a prepared statement. “In the Assembly, her strong leadership has delivered concrete and practical solutions for those who serve our country. I look forward to continuing to work with Pilar to make a difference in veterans’ lives.”

According to the release, in the last session, under Schiavo’s leadership, the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee passed legislation including:

● Expanding Veterans’ Housing Access (Assembly Bill 535): Ensures that veterans’ disability benefits are not counted against them as income when determining eligibility for supportive, affordable, and transitional housing, making it easier for veterans to access the housing they need.

● Deputy Secretary of Minority and Underrepresented Veteran Affairs (AB 1994): Establishes a permanent position within the California Department of Veterans Affairs to advocate for minority and underrepresented veterans.

● Reservist Retroactive Financial Support (AB 1854): Now signed into law, this bill extends the time for reservists or National Guard members to apply for retroactive deferment of payment and interest on certain debts, such as credit cards, vehicle loans, and mortgages. This law ensures that members of the Guard and Reserve, who are often called to active duty on short notice, can take full advantage of legal financial protections even after deployment.