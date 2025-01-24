Schools announce classes will resume Friday 

Local school districts announced they will be reopening campuses and resuming classes on Friday after having to close due to the Hughes Fire.

All schools in the Castaic Union School District are set to resume, as well as Santa Clarita Valley International, a charter school in Castaic.

“SCVi is scheduled to reopen tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24,” reads a message on the SCVi website. “We will continue to monitor air quality and limit outdoor activities if conditions warrant. Should circumstances change and require us to adjust our reopening plan, we will notify you immediately.”

The Castaic Union School District sent a similar message to its parents and others in the district community Thursday afternoon announcing that all schools would resume class on Friday.

“We are pleased to share that the Hughes Fire is now 24%+ contained and moving away from Castaic. After conferring with the Fire Department battalion chief and reviewing the latest air quality reports from South Coast (Air Quality Management District) and AirNow, we are happy to report that it is safe for our students and staff to return to school tomorrow morning,” the message said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. The safety of our community is always our top priority, and we are relieved to be able to return to our regular schedule.”

All schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District, excluding Academy of the Canyons, will also be opening on Friday.

“We are happy to report that there has been significant progress made on the Hughes Fire,” the message said. “We are exceedingly thankful for the amazing work of our first responders! After consultation with fire officials, all Hart District schools except Academy of the Canyons will be open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24. Academy of the Canyons remains closed due to College of the Canyons being used as a command center.”

The announcement added that every school in the district is equipped with an air quality monitor, staff members are closely watching and adjusting activities as needed, and the safety and wellbeing of their students, staff, and community is of the utmost importance.

The Saugus Union School district similarly sent a message to its school communities:

“Saugus Union School District Schools will be open on regular schedules tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Staff members have been monitoring fire activities and evacuation zones throughout the day, and we have been in direct contact with the on-scene battalion chief for the Hughes Fire regarding the safety of opening all sites tomorrow. We have been given approval to open all sites,” said the message from the SUSD.

Both the College of the Canyons Valencia campus and the Canyon Country campus were closed due to the fire and will remain closed to the public until further notice, according to Eric Harnish, spokesman for the college. He added that employees are resuming work on site and will be available by phone, off-site and online classes will still be meeting but advised that students check in with their instructors for immediate instruction.