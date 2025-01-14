SCV Water officers set for 2025 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors has selected Director Maria Gutzeit to serve as board president in 2025, while Directors Bill Cooper and Gary Martin were selected to serve as vice presidents at the Board’s regular meeting on Jan. 7.

Additionally, new Directors Ken Cooper and Dan Masnada were officially seated, and incumbents Kathye Armitage, Gary Martin, Piotr Orzechowski and Ken Petersen were readministered the oath of office following their re-election to the board in November 2024.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as a director since my time with Newhall County Water District, and I was excited about the consolidation of our legacy agencies in 2018. It is wonderful to be able to serve as president of SCV Water after working on the legislation that helped form it,” Gutzeit said in a news release from the water agency. “I am also happy we have our returning and new members that make up the board of directors; we have a high-functioning team going into 2025.”

Cooper begins a four-year term and is a lifelong resident of the SCV who graduated from Canyon High School and attended College of the Canyons before earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Fullerton. Cooper is a senior director of engineering in operations at Medtronic Diabetes, where he has contributed to groundbreaking glucose sensor technologies, the release said.

Masnada also begins a four-year term on the board and brings with him a 40-year career in the water industry. Masnada earned his master of science degree in civil engineering from Stanford University and has been at the helm of numerous Santa Clarita Valley organizations in his career. In addition to serving on the city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission from 2019 to 2022, Masnada is a past director of the SCV Chamber of Commerce and was also managing director and vice president of the Valencia Water Co. (1985-1992) and general manager of the Castaic Lake Water Agency (2002-2015).

“I appreciate Director Masnada’s history with our agency and experience with statewide issues, including with the State Water Project,” added Gutzeit. “I also look forward to Director Cooper’s input from his unique background in the private sector and engineering.”