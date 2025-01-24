SCV Water releases annual financial report  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has released its Popular Annual Financial Report for the 2023-24 fiscal year. This publication simplifies comprehensive financial data, making it more accessible and understandable for all customers, the agency announced in a news release.

“SCV Water is committed to maintaining transparency and demonstrating sound financial stewardship,” Rochelle Patterson, SCV Water’s chief financial and administrative officer, said in the release. “We understand the importance of providing our customers with clear and accessible information, and the PAFR is a valuable tool that helps us communicate our financial performance in a way that is easy to understand.”

The PAFR draws data from SCV Water’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which adheres to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and standards set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board. It covers key financial details, including revenue sources, departmental expenses, significant capital improvement projects, water supply updates, and community engagement efforts for the fiscal year spanning July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

SCV Water’s first PAFR, published for Fiscal Year 2022-23, received an award for Outstanding Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association.

The 20-page document is available for download at yourSCVwater.com/financial-information. Customers can also request a printed copy, while supplies last, by contacting Senior Management Analyst Erika Dill at [email protected].