Senator: Trump plans to sign about 100 executive orders upon taking office 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

President-elect Donald Trump has around 100 executive orders to enact as soon as he takes office, a Republican senator said on Thursday after GOP lawmakers held meetings with the incoming president’s team.

“He says he has almost 100 executive orders that will go a long way to securing the border again, and also put the energy sector back in play,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

Mullin did not elaborate on the exact nature of the orders or how quickly they would be implemented, although Trump has vowed to have a robust first day and to issue a variety of border- and immigration-related executive actions as soon as he takes office.

After his election win in November, Trump said that he would declare a national emergency over illegal immigration in order to initiate mass deportations, first targeting people who are unauthorized to be in the United States and who also have criminal convictions.

During his campaign, Trump also often repeated the “drill, baby, drill,” campaign slogan in saying he wants to roll back regulations around drilling for oil and natural gas in a bid to lower costs.

“I will sign Day One orders to end all Biden restrictions on energy production, terminate his insane electric vehicle mandate, cancel his natural gas export ban, reopen ANWR in Alaska — the biggest site, potentially anywhere in the world — and declare a national energy emergency,” Trump said during an event last month.

But Mullin cautioned that the executive orders can be easily undone by a future presidential administration and that Congress needs to act on border security.

“As he said, it’s not permanent,” Mullin said. “I would like reconciliation so we can start making this stuff into legislation, so we can move forward.”

“The president was very clear, he wants results,” Mullin told Fox News. “He said he can wait if we can do one big, beautiful bill. He’d like to have one big, beautiful, beautiful bill. But if the House were to get bogged down, maybe we have to divide it up in two.”

The senator was making reference to comments made by Trump this week after he met with Republicans in Washington.

“I think there’s a lot of talk about two [bills], and there’s a lot of talk about one (bill), but it doesn’t matter,” Trump told reporters.

“The end result is the same,” he said, adding that his meeting with GOP lawmakers showed the party is “unified.”

Mullin added that Republicans need to “deliver for the American people on securing the border, on energy independence, on getting the regulations rolled back and making sure that we have taxes that are permanent, so we don’t have a $4 trillion tax increase on the American people right now.”