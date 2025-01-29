Senior Center announces 2025 Celebrity Waiter dinner 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter dinner is scheduled to be held April 26, celebrating the theme, “Broadway Lights,” event co-chairs Jackie Hartmann and Sharlene Johnson announced in a news release.

Celebrity Waiter is the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center and will take place in the Bella Vida Courtyard and surrounding grounds at the center. This year’s event will feature singer/actor Michael B. Levin, who will entertain the crowd with his favorite Broadway tunes, the release said.

Sponsorships are available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000, which include seating for up to 10 guests, wine, special gifts, local print and social media recognition and more, the release said.

The “Celebrity Waiters” for this year’s event will be some of the dedicated volunteers at the nonprofit SCV Senior Center, the release said.

“It is a night to celebrate the SCV Senior Center and raise much-needed funds for our programs,” board President Bonnie Teaford said in the release.

In addition to table decorations with Broadway Lights themes and costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails and bid at a live auction featuring unique experiences and travel.

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the programs, services and over 400,000 meals served by the SCV Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

For additional information and table sponsorship reservations, call Christine Arnold at 661-259-9444 ext.143, or email [email protected].