Senior homes part of council discussion Tuesday  

A brief discussion of a new 140-bed senior housing facility is expected to be part of the agenda at Tuesday’s Santa Clarita City Council meeting.

The facility is part of the developments the city approved for Sand Canyon Plaza in 2017, according to Amy Seyerle with the city’s Administrative Services Department. The plaza is located near the intersection of Sand and Soledad canyon roads.

ISF Ativo Holdings is seeking municipal bond financing to offset $170 million in construction costs for the facility, which is on the council’s agenda because the city is the local governmental authority in the area where the project will be built, Seyerle said.

The discussion item under new business is essentially a formality for the city, she said, as the city is not liable for the bond financing, but the developer is required to pay a small community benefit fee back to the city to cover any administrative costs with respect to the issuance of bonds.

Sand Canyon Plaza has seen significant activity in recent months, with a builder announcing homes to hit the market that will be built by the end of this year.

Pelona Hills at Sand Canyon will be a multi-entity partnership with Intracorp and Resmark taking the lead on the first phase, comprising 119 detached single-family homes, Paige Nelson, a spokeswoman for Intracorp, said in a phone interview Jan. 16.