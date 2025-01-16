St. Francis Dam disaster tour planned for March 12 

The public has the opportunity to walk the site of the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam disaster.

At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is offering its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and Bus Tour, where guests can learn about what’s considered the second greatest loss of life in the state, second only to the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, according to the St. Francis Dam Memorial Foundation website.

“Dive deep into the heart of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster with our expert speakers,” read the event website. “Hear from Dr. Alan Pollack, Ann Stansell, Dianne Hellrigel and the legendary ‘Dam Man’ Frank Rock as they reveal the causes, consequences and lasting impact of this historic tragedy.”

Those who take part in the experience will meet at College of the Canyons, at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, for the lecture. Following the talk, guests will then take a bus to the site of the St. Francis Dam to walk among and see remnants of the dam.

For more information about the tour and for tickets, go to bit.ly/4alyGoF.