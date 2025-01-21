SUSD asset management advisory committee to discuss options for Santa Clarita Elementary 

The Saugus Union School District asset management advisory committee is set Wednesday to discuss potential options on whether the site of Santa Clarita Elementary School should be rented to a public agency or if the district should surplus the property.

According to the timeline provided in the meeting’s agenda, the committee is at step 3 in the process. The committee will be able to be presented with the alternatives for what should be done with the property and ask legal counsel additional questions about the options.

In October, according to a previous Signal report, residents of the district said that one of their main concerns was that the district would sell the land to a developer, and it would be turned into housing or another business that they said would have negative effects on an already impacted area.

They said that whatever happens, it should be something that benefits the community.

Of the options that are going to be discussed, option 1 would be to surplus the property and would require the district board to declare property surplus by adoption of a resolution and offer the property to public entities – local and state entities, University of California Regents, California State University, or a public housing authority.

Option 2 would be to either short-term or long-term joint-use lease the property to a public agency.

The next steps would be to answer any remaining questions the committee has and begin drafting the report. The board will not be taking any action at Wednesday’s meeting.