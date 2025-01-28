The Impacts Telehealth Has On Expanding Healthcare in Santa Clarita Valley

Back in the years, getting healthcare in Santa Clarita Valley used to mean spending hours in traffic, finding parking spots, and sitting in crowded waiting rooms. But not anymore. Telehealth has been changing all that, giving you a whole new way to see doctors. Instead of driving to appointments, telehealth allows you to access your doctor with a click on your phone or computer. Whether you need a quick check-up, want to discuss test results, or need ongoing care for a health condition.

Telehealth Digital Transformation

The use of telehealth services rose rapidly during COVID-19 in 2020. Before the pandemic, only 12% of people used telehealth. Now, almost half of all adults (46.7%) in California use it, including in Santa Clarita Valley. But it’s not because of COVID-19 anymore; people find telehealth working. In Santa Clarita Valley, more doctors offer virtual visits, and more patients choose them, causing positive impacts on expanding health care.

Major Impacts of Telehealth on Expanding Healthcare in Santa Clarita Valley

Here are seven ways telehealth is impacting healthcare in Santa Clarita Valley.

1. Mental Support

Just like some people are finding new ways to take care of their health, such as smoking CBD, telehealth is changing mental health care support, too. According to UCLA, 17.5% are using telehealth to seek mental or emotional health support, senior citizens included. Yes, you can talk to counselors or therapists from your own home, where you feel safe and comfortable. You don’t have to worry about running into someone you know in the waiting. You sit back at your place of choice, whether at home or in a quiet room, and get a private session, which is easy at your chosen time of day.

2. Specialist Access

Before telehealth, seeing a skin doctor or a heart specialist meant waiting months for an appointment and driving to Los Angeles from Santa Clarita Valley. But now, you can see specialists through video calls, often within days. You can connect with top doctors across California without leaving home. This quick access means health problems get treated sooner, before becoming serious.

3. Cost Benefits

Telehealth is expanding healthcare in Santa Clarita Valley by saving you in an easy way you may not expect. It contributes to reducing your healthcare costs. You don’t spend money on gas driving to appointments. You don’t lose wages by taking time off work. A quick video call during lunch breaks replaces a half day off for a doctor’s visit. For doctors and clinics, telehealth means lower costs, too. They need less office space and fewer staff to handle in-person visits.Medicare andMedi-Cal now cover telehealth visits, making it even more affordable. You save hundreds of dollars each month just by switching to virtual visits.

4. Disease Management

If you have diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart problems, you need regular doctor check-ins. With telehealth, you can send your daily numbers to your doctors, that is, pressure readings, blood sugar levels, and heart rate. Your doctor spots problems early and adjusts medications right away. No more waiting until the next in-person visit for these changes. You can use your phone to track your health and share updates. When something looks off, your doctor calls you in. This close watching means fewer emergency room visits and better health overall.

5. Senior Care

Telehealth has expanded healthcare in Santa Clarita Valley by also caring about senior family members. Older people in Santa Clarita Valley stay healthy without the stress of travel by using telehealth. If you have or are a senior family member who finds it hard to drive to appointments or a senior who depends on others for rides, you can now talk to doctors from home. Your family members can join the video call from anywhere to help track medications and understand care plans. Doctors get to check on you more often because it is easy. When you need in-person care, it’s because you really need it.

6. Emergency Efficiency

Telehealth helps emergency rooms work better. Now, you can talk to a doctor first to decide if you need the ER. Some conditions that seem emergency can be solved through video visits. This means shorter wait times for real emergencies. For example, if you have a sprained ankle, you might get treatment advice through telehealth instead of sitting in the ER for hours. But if you’re having chest pains, you know you’ll get faster care because the ER isn’t packed with minor cases.

7. Preventive Action

Telehealth is expanding healthcare in Santa Clarita Valley by offering preventive measures. Regular check-ups prevent small health issues from becoming big ones. With telehealth, you can get these check-ups because they are easy to schedule. If you notice a new health problem, you can ask a doctor right away from your phone or computer rather than wait to see if it gets worse. If your kids are sick, you get quick advice. If you have health risks, you get watched more closely. This prevention focus keeps you healthier. It catches serious illnesses early when they’re easier to treat.

8. Language Access

If English is not your first language, telehealth has opened doors for you. You can now connect with doctors who speak your language, even if they are not in Santa Clarita Valley. Through video visits, you can talk to Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, or Korean-speaking doctors from across California. If you also need a translator, they can join your virtual visit from anywhere. This means you get better care because you can explain your health concerns clearly in your preferred language.

Bottom Line

Telehealth is changing healthcare delivery in Santa Clarita Valley by making it more accessible, affordable, and efficient. It saves time, money, and stress while improving health outcomes. This transformation ensures everyone in our community can access quality healthcare when they need it most.