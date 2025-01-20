Tiny living, big dreams: Finally Family Homes debuts 2nd tiny home 

Living on your own for the first time can feel like a mix of excitement and freedom but also comes with a newfound responsibility. One learns to live daily life independently with chores and finances, and the experience may lead to personal growth and self-resilience.

Priscilla Escobar is taking the step to do just that, but in a unique way.

The 23-year-old will soon begin the process of moving into her new 23-foot by 8.5-foot home with her spouse Adrian Escobar and Nito, their 4-month-old Schnauzer.

For the young couple the “tiny home” is a step toward their ultimate goal: Owning a traditional home.

But until they have the means of income to make that dream a reality, they’re excited to embark on their new adventure of living in a tiny home.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Escobar said, as she spent Saturday morning giving people a tour of her place at a special open house.

People were met with a narrow, high-ceiling structure that has numerous windows that let in large amounts of sunlight. Inside the small home are a kitchen, a small living room, a loft-style bedroom and a full bathroom.

The tiny house was made possible through the local nonprofit Finally Family Homes, and its Tiny House Construction program, aimed to serve as a path to ownership for low-income families and foster youth.

Finally Family Homes Executive Director Christina Dronen (left) and Tiny homeowner Priscilla Escobar celebrate the completion of the second tiny home during the Open House on Saturday Jan. 18, 2025 at the Restoration Church in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

With the California housing market skyrocketing in price over time, this program gives young adults, including those who have aged out of the foster care system and are statistically at risk of homelessness, a chance to own a place of their own and achieve long-term success.

In order to succeed as a homeowner and in life, Escobar was required to take life skills classes to learn about finances, and how to manage other responsibilities.

“She’s been like our ‘A’ student. That’s what we call her,” Christina Dronen, executive director of Finally Family Homes, said with a chuckle, adding that Escobar completed her life skills and budgeting classes on time and was always hands-on throughout the entire building process.

The tiny house was built by community volunteers, and Escobar was able to assist in designing the floor plan and also invested her own money into making the home to her taste, said Dronen.

Escobar was very hands-on during the first tiny home built for Zion Banks, who now lives in Bakersfield.

“I got the opportunity to design the layout myself, all the windows, and pretty much how it looks was all me,” Escobar said. “It was a lot of trial and error from the first (tiny home) and I learned what I wanted, what I didn’t like.”

As people slowly trickled in and out to look at the home’s design, Maria Granados walked through the area slowly taking in every detail.

Granados is a Guardian Scholars program manager for the Los Angeles Mission College, a resource that helps foster youth achieve their educational goals and complete a certificate, associate’s degree or transfer to a four-year college.

Tiny homeowner Priscilla Escobar (left) and her former advisor Maria Granados converse during the Finally Family Homes Open House on Saturday Jan. 18, 2025 at the Restoration Church in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Granados was present to congratulate her former student for the accomplishment, and creating an asset like the tiny house was “inspirational,” she said.

“It’s almost nearly impossible to get to purchase a home at this age, which was not the case (for me),” she said. “Nowadays it’s nearly impossible, so for her to own something it’s amazing. What she does with it in the future, that’s on her but it’s a great investment because it opens the door for bigger investments and bigger homes.”

Throughout the morning event, Finally Family Homes was also awarded a $2,500 grant by Spectrum for their work in providing critical social services, which are “important and a huge need,” said Pamela Hoeft, senior manager of communications for the company.

The nonprofit organization was nominated by volunteer and supporter Jeffrey Lee. The money will be used for emergency expenses for young adults in need, said Hoeft.

As Escobar guided tours for all the people there to congratulate her, she also was excited for what’s to come.

The tiny home, which has wheels to transport wherever they like, will allow the family of three to move and explore different places, she said.

“If things do go well this year, hopefully next year, we could buy a home and rent this one out,” Gomez said, referring to the tiny home, so they can continue building on their assets for a promising future.