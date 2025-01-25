Unconscious person arrested on suspicion of public intoxication  

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a man on suspicion of public intoxication on Saturday morning, after they received reports of an unconscious man in his vehicle.

The incident took place in the Walmart parking lot located on the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia at 7:52 a.m., according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the SCV Sheriff’s station.

Deputies arrived on the scene to investigate, and the man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and taken into custody, added Hoslet.

No injuries were reported.