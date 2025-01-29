Valladares to hold community swearing-in ceremony 

News release

State Sen. Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, will be hosting a community swearing-in ceremony on Friday as she takes the oath of office to represent Senate District 23.

“This event will bring together community leaders, family, friends and supporters to celebrate this important occasion,” said a news release from the senator’s office. “Members of the community are invited to join as we mark the beginning of this new chapter and reaffirm our commitment to serving the people of the 23rd District.”

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to the event at tinyurl.com/bddbn6dj.

The event is scheduled 9-11:30 a.m. Friday at Santa Clarita City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. For more information, call 661-286-1471.