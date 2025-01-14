Vandalism suspects held at gunpoint on I-5 onramp in Castaic 

At least two people suspected of vandalism were detained at gunpoint around noon Tuesday on the northbound Interstate 5 onramp at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Lt. Luis Molina of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies detained as many as three total suspects. He had limited information at the time, as deputies were still on the scene at 12:40 p.m.

“There was no call for service,” Molina said over the telephone at the time. “That was just an observational detention.”

According to Carlos Burgos-Lopez of the Newhall Area Office of the California Highway Patrol, the CHP learned sheriff’s deputies had two suspects at gunpoint and officers showed up to assist. He, too, had no additional information.