Blog

Vandalism suspects held at gunpoint on I-5 onramp in Castaic 

Deputies detained suspects around noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, on the northbound Interstate 5 onramp at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

At least two people suspected of vandalism were detained at gunpoint around noon Tuesday on the northbound Interstate 5 onramp at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. 

According to Lt. Luis Molina of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies detained as many as three total suspects. He had limited information at the time, as deputies were still on the scene at 12:40 p.m. 

“There was no call for service,” Molina said over the telephone at the time. “That was just an observational detention.” 

According to Carlos Burgos-Lopez of the Newhall Area Office of the California Highway Patrol, the CHP learned sheriff’s deputies had two suspects at gunpoint and officers showed up to assist. He, too, had no additional information. 

Deputies detained suspects around noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, on the northbound Interstate 5 onramp at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS