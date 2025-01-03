Volunteers sought for homeless count 

News release

On Jan. 21, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

“This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness,” the city said in a news release. “The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.”

The city is encouraging residents to volunteer to help complete the count, which will take place from 7 p.m. until midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Volunteers will begin and end their operation at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway), where they will be placed into teams before heading out into the field to count.

Similar to last year, an application collection software with mapping capabilities will be used to collect information. Participants will need a smartphone to mark their tallies directly in the mobile app. If a volunteer does not own a smartphone, they will be placed into a group with a volunteer who does have access to a smartphone.

Registration can be completed online at TheyCountWillYou.org. Early registration is highly encouraged to support adequate planning for the event.

For more information on the count, visit TheyCountWillYou.org. Residents can also contact Tyson Pursley, Bridge to Home’s clinical supervisor, at [email protected].