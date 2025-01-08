Windstorms continue to pound LA County  

After the Santa Clarita Valley was buffeted by gusts that exceeded 60 mph Tuesday, many residents remained without power, as the winds were expected to remain strong through Thursday before losing speed Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

For a second day, Southern California Edison refused to provide any specifics on how many customers are impacted by power outages or how many notifications were sent out, as ratepayers continued to express their frustration on social media.

SCE representatives referred questions to an online map that covered most of the SCV with orange, a color indicating an area might lose power due to Edison’s controversial Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS, program.

SCE employs PSPS during Red Flag Day warnings, which are created in concert with the L.A. County Fire Department and the National Weather Service when the conditions are dry and windy enough, according to weather officials.

Gusts are expected to approach 80 mph Wednesday morning, according to Carol Smith, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Her forecast lined up with SCE’s expectation.

The online alerts from SCE indicated the outages would end by noon Friday. She said by then, winds would still be present, but much less so.

The very early morning hours Thursday and Friday might see the strongest winds yet, she added.

“You know that overnight thing, (the wind) tends to jump up again, and then probably Friday will be 15 to 25 mph again,” Smith said. “But that’s going to feel like nothing compared to 75 mph.”

That would slightly exceed the winds felt Tuesday, which reached a peak of 62 mph at the Solemint measuring point on the east side and 61 mph at the Magic Mountain measuring point on the west side, Smith said, and 52 mph at the Newhall Pass.

Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita, said the city did not have information immediately available Tuesday afternoon regarding the city’s response to fallen trees and equipment failures.

On Tuesday, firefighters throughout L.A. County, including those in the SCV, battled flames that were aided by the wind, the largest of which was the Palisades Fire, which had burned more than 1,250 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday evening, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Locally, a house fire in Canyon Country and brush fire off San Francisquito Canyon Road, near Lake Hughes Road and Dry Gulch Road, were part of what kept firefighters busy.