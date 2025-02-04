4 Supplements You Should Take To Grow Your Muscles

Many of us who are going to the gym purely to build muscles have hit a plateau at one point. The days of constantly working and not seeing results can be frustrating for many. But did you know that the number one factor that affects muscle growth is diet and nutrition rather than simply lifting weights? Just lifting more amount of weights without the proper supplements and nutrients will not yield any results. In this blog, we are going to look at four supplements you need to take to grow your muscles and appear bigger in the next gym session.

Creatine

Many bodybuilders and athletes have explored Deus Medical steroids to improve their gains, but no matter what you choose, creatine should be on your supplement list. It is the most researched supplement for bodybuilding and the benefits of the supplement will improve your muscles in no time. Creatine improves the ATP production in your body thereby giving you more energy output. And the best part; creatine also retains water in your muscle, thereby making it appear more fuller.

Protein Powder

Protein is also necessary for muscle growth; it’s the most obvious fact. But the problem is that many bodybuilders fail to track their calories and do not take the right amount of protein for the day. If you are unable to hit your protein goals from regular whole foods such as chicken, beef, turkey, etc., you can always take it as a supplement in the form of protein powders. You get around 20-25g of protein per scoop of protein powder and they come in a wide variety of flavors, so you can mix and match to create different recipes.

Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)

Branched Chain Amino Acids, or BCAAs for short, is a protein chain with leucine, isoleucine, and valine that has an important role in muscle protein synthesis. These amino acids are available in both tablet and powder form to help reduce muscle breakdown, improve endurance, and support recovery. You can sip on BCAAs during workouts or throughout the day to help maintain muscle mass. It’s best to take BCAAs in doses of 5-10g to get the best results to grow muscles.

Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is also a popular supplement among bodybuilders that prevents acid buildup in muscles, delays fatigue, and allows you to work out for longer sessions. You need to have beta-alanine if you regularly do high-rep training and have many intensity sessions. You can either take it alongside preworkout supplements that contain a small amount of beta-alanine, but you can also take it as a separate powder in doses of 2-5g daily for the best results. It’s also recommended to split the doses at different times throughout the day to avoid any side effects.

Final Thoughts

A good muscle growth routine involves a lot of discipline and consistency along with proper diet and nutrition. Even if you don’t see the results in the short run, just trust the process and you’ll start seeing significant growth later on.