ACS to host Survivor & Caregiver Celebration Dinner 

News release

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and their caregivers to the 2025 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner, which celebrates their strength, resilience and the journey they share, the organization announced in a news release.

The annual dinner is scheduled Saturday, March 1, at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country. Participation is free but pre-registration is required, and the deadline to RSVP is Feb. 19.

Attendees will be treated to a celebratory evening featuring dinner, desserts, guest speakers, music, raffles, photo opportunities and more. Doors open at 5 p.m.

“The Survivor and Caregiver Dinner is one of the most cherished traditions in our community,” Laura Peach, Relay for Life of SCV Survivor & Caregiver Committee co-chair, said in the release. “This event allows us to come together, honor the bravery of those who have battled or are battling cancer, and recognize the unwavering support of caregivers. It is a night filled with hope, camaraderie and gratitude.”

Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer is considered a survivor regardless of when or what type of treatment followed that diagnosis. Survivors interested in attending must register first by signing up for Relay for Life at www.SCVRelay.org and identifying themselves as a survivor. Registrants will then receive an email to reserve a spot for one caregiver or guest.

The Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner is one of many events leading up to the Relay for Life of SCV on May 3, featuring the theme “Decades of Hope.” This free, family-friendly event will include live entertainment, games, vendors, children’s activities, raffle drawings, food trucks, cancer awareness education and more.

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life movement unites communities worldwide to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and raise funds to support lifesaving research and patient services, the release said.

To register, form a team, donate, or learn more, visit www.SCVRelay.org.