Agua Dulce 3rd-graders connect with Eaton Fire responders 

News release

Third-graders from Alba Romero’s class at iLEAD Agua Dulce recently expressed their gratitude to the first responders who battled the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires in California.

Their gesture, a thank-you poster accompanied by cookies, sparked a chain of appreciation, according to a news release from the charter school.

The poster’s journey began at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, where one of the third graders’ parents works. Recognizing the learners’ kind gesture, the station decided to share the poster with other first responder units who were involved in the firefighting efforts, the release said.

The poster traveled to the Eaton Fire Incident Command Post, where fire personnel signed a map of the fire-affected area as a token of their appreciation. From there, the poster and map continued their journey to various fire stations, sheriff’s stations, and even the Altadena Mountain Rescue team.

Along the way, the map collected signatures and encouraging messages like these from first responders to the learners:

“Hi, kiddos! Thank you so very much for all your love and support.”

“Don’t forget to wave when you see us!”

You helped our animal rescue! Thank you!”

“Stay safe.”

“We were so touched to receive a beautiful thank-you poster from Ms. Romero’s third-grade class at iLEAD Agua Dulce!” the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station wrote in a social media post. “Thank you, Ms. Romero’s class, for your kind words and support. It means the world to us, and we hope you enjoy the signed map as a token of our gratitude!”

“I am truly beyond touched,” Romero said of the station’s response. “It’s a definite highlight in our year.”